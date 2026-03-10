Five indie video game genres to help you relax and avoid doomscrolling

We are in an age where we are always hooked up to a screen. While we cannot completely do away with smartphones and computers, there are ways to utilise them for leisure. One of the most popular ways of doing that is playing games. From PC games to mobile games, there is a wide variety to choose from when it comes to non-commitment titles. There are open world games, challenges and puzzles and a lot more to choose from. Here are some game genres that help relax your mind and pass the time.

Sorter games

You may have seen ads on social media of water bottles filling up with colours. These are essentially sorter games. It can be screws and bolts, coloured water, cars, traffic control. All these games help you wind down after a tiring day. Built for almost all devices, these games require less storage, and can run smoothly without your phone heating up.

Open world games

Honkai Star Rail

Open world games basically mean you are free to roam, build, design anything you can imagine in a virtual world. They can be open world games like Minecraft, or games like Honkai Star Rail. These games give the gamers a set of objectives, but they are neither time-bound, nor restrictive. Imagine you have an expansive world, and you can build a house, get pet cats and dogs, and farm food for your sustenance — this is what the user experiences in such games.

Journeys and exploration

Sable

There is a distinct journey players go through in these games. It is designed to have emotional ups and downs, loss, and even virtual friendships with the characters of the game. These games are immersive, and do not require a lot of time or energy to play. Games like Journey and Sable are story driven, and provide beautiful graphics for users.

Cosy routine games

Stardew Valley

You restore an old farm, grow crops, raise animals, befriend townspeople, decorate your land, and live at your own pace in these games. Stardew Valley is one such game, and has been regarded widely as a ‘comfort game’ by players. You set your own goals, you set the parameters, and you control the game, thus providing a relaxing experience.

Atmospheric Flow/Movement Games

ABZU

Games like ABZU give you an experience of swimming in the ocean, interacting with ocean creatures, and discovering ancient underwater ruins. Movement games do not have fights, or as much action as a FPS (first-person shooter), but provide a sense of intrigue for the players.

