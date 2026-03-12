Luxury handbags are an investment: Here’s how to make them last for years

A luxury handbag signifies more than just the label it carries. It is often viewed as an investment, expected to be both timeless and durable. Iconic handbags from brands like Chanel, Hermes and Birkin not only elevate a wardrobe, but can also appreciate in value over time.

While the price tag usually guarantees a certain level of craftsmanship and quality, these pieces still require proper care to maintain their beauty and longevity. With the right habits, you can ensure that your luxury handbag stands the test of time.

My Kolkata has curated a list of simple tips to help prevent wear and tear and keep your prized handbags in excellent condition.

Avoid using newspaper as a filling

Never use newspaper to fill your handbag when storing it, as the ink can transfer onto the lining and cause stains. Instead, place soft items like old T-shirts, pillow covers or lightweight sweaters inside the bag. This helps maintain its shape while also saving storage space.

Take care when you’re out and about

When we are in a public place, say a restaurant, many of us instinctively place our bags on the floor. Unless your handbag has protective metal feet, it is best to avoid doing so. A portable bag hanger that attaches to the edge of a table can be a useful accessory in this situation.

If you are travelling, keep the bag’s dust cover handy. When your handbag passes through airport security checks, the dust bag can prevent the leather from coming into contact with potentially dirty conveyor belts.

Carry your bag thoughtfully

It is important to keep in mind two considerations — material awareness and weather conditions. Certain materials require extra caution. Suede bags, for instance, can easily pick up stains or transfer colour. So, it is advisable to pair them with lighter clothing. Further, delicate bags should not be exposed to harsh weather. On rainy days, opt for more durable materials or use a protective cover.

Do not overfill your bag

Overstuffing a handbag can stretch and deform it over time. Carry only the essentials to preserve the bag’s original structure.

Keep the interior organised

Use small pouches to store items like keys, makeup and pens. This prevents scratches, spills and stains inside the bag.

Follow material-specific care

Different materials require different cleaning methods. For fabric bags, clean gently using water and a mild soap solution. If the handbag is made of leather, wipe with a soft damp cloth or a baby wipe for light cleaning. Applying leather cream or a protectant spray occasionally helps keep the leather supple.

When in doubt, seek professional help

If your handbag requires deeper cleaning or restoration, professional luxury bag cleaning services are the safest option. Specialists are trained to handle premium materials and delicate craftsmanship with the care they deserve.