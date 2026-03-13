Iranians rally in Tehran to mark the annual al-Quds day amid US-Israeli conflict with Iran

Quds Day, short for International Al-Quds Day, is observed on the last Friday of Ramadan. It is an annual international event marked by rallies, marches, speeches, and demonstrations across parts of the Muslim world and in diaspora communities. Participants express support for the Palestinian people.

1 7 Iranians take part in a protest marking the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, March 13, 2026. Reuters picture

2 7 A protester carries a poster with an image of the Dome of the Rock on Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount with leader of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in its background and another poster depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Reuters picture

3 7 People gather to show support for the new supreme leader of Iran at Valiasr Square in Tehran, amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 12, 2026. Reuters picture

Events often feature symbols of opposition to Israel, Zionism, and what participants describe as Israeli occupation of Jerusalem and Palestinian territories.

4 7 Holding pictures depicting Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and his late father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, left, demonstrators march during the annual anti-Israeli Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, rally in support of Palestinians in Tehran, Iran, Friday, March 13, 2026. AP/PTI picture

5 7 Iranians take part in a protest marking the annual al-Quds Day. Reuters picture

Quds Day was established by Iran’s first Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, soon after the 1979 Islamic Revolution that brought the current theocratic state to power.

6 7 Iranians take part in a protest marking the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, March 13, 2026. Reuters picture

Khomeini declared the last Friday of Ramadan as a day for Muslims worldwide to demonstrate unity and solidarity with Palestinians. He framed the occasion as opposition to Israel, which he described as an illegitimate occupier of Jerusalem. First observed in 1979, the day has since been marked annually.

The largest events are typically held in Iranian cities such as Tehran, where state-organised rallies draw large crowds.

7 7 A woman holds a photo of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as Iranians take part in a protest marking the annual al-Quds Day. Reuters picture