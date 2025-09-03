Curtain bangs for her to wolf cut for him: Let your hair do the talking this Puja

Still confused about which hair style to go with this Puja? My Kolkata has got you covered. Sit back, relax and read on to find out how you can rock a head-turning hairdo this festive season.

Shags, seamless layers and sharp bobs:

Ladies, it’s time to let your hair do the talking.

If you have sleek, straight strands, channel your inner Rachael Green (yes, F.R.I.E.N.D.S Season 7 vibes never go out of style) with a sharp, shoulder-grazing bob. Want to add a twist and glam it up? Add some highlights — mahogany, golden or go funky with teal and seafoam streaks.

1 10 Rachael Green in 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' (Pinterest)

“Sharp blunts are trending because they’re wash-and-go styles. Fuss-free, manageable and oh-so-chic. Everyone’s asking for bobs that end at the nape, no layers, super straight — classic but never boring,” says celeb stylist Bridgette Jones.

If you have slightly wavy, thicker hair, a bob can still work for you (think Alia Bhatt from Poacher promotions).

2 10 Alia Bhatt (Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

For women who want to keep their hair long and lovely, a one-length cut may be your perfect pick. Steal the show with ombre colouring — reddish browns, golden and burgundy are stealing the show this year, say stylists at Jawed Habib, Lakme and Head Turners.

3 10 Ombre colouring (Shutterstock)

Wavy-haired divas, sometimes it’s better to go old-school. Seamless layers, steps, a butterfly style or curtain bangs might work wonders. Shorter layers at the front pump up the volume, while longer-layers at the back add dimension.

“The curtain bangs are very in at different lengths according to the face shape," said Jones.

4 10 Curtain bangs (Instagram)

“Curly-haired girls, embrace your curls. A healthy routine is what you need. Don’t try to straighten the ringlets,” added Jones. While shag haircuts are trending for curly-haired women, many are opting for high layers to add that bounce. “It gives an effortlessly wild vibe which the women love because it adds to their personality,” explained Jones.

5 10 Shag haircut (Instagram/@ rida.tharanaa)

Where to get these styles from without breaking the bank?

Jawed Habib: Rs 700 (any length)

Head Turners: Rs 800 (any length)

Lakme Salon: Starts at Rs 1,000

Bridgette Jones Fashion Salon and Spa Kolkata: Starts at Rs 1,500

Lakme has rolled out a new High Shine treatment just in time for the festive season. Starting at Rs 7,000, the price varies depending on your hair length.





Crew cut, Ivy League and Faux Hawk

Dear men, keep it classic with a crew cut — low maintenance, high impact. Want a bit of length up top with faded, tapered sides? The long crew cut is your jam. The high fade crew will provide a sharp contrast between the longer top and ultra-short sides.

“Fades — high, mid, and low are very common and never go out of fashion. Styles will also depend on the beard you have, your facial structure and your hair texture. But fades are generally manageable for all hair types. It’s a very corporate look,” said celebrity hair stylist Jolly Chanda.

6 10 Crew cut (Shutterstock)

Can’t go without a beard? Let the faded facial fuzz transition seamlessly to a voluminous top. Another option for bearded men is the pompadour, characterised by hair swept upwards and back from the face so that it creates a voluminous pomp or quiff on the top. Brad Pitt in Fury, anyone?

7 10 Pompadour (Pinterest)

For a more formal look, think Ivy League (also called the Harvard Clip or the Princeton Cut) — with short sides, faded back and a slightly longer top. Ready to shake things up a bit? Consider highlighting the tips.

8 10 Ivy League (Shutterstock)

Faux Hawk is also a trending style among men ready to go for something more casual and rebellious. The style entails longer spiky strands and a tight taper fade or undercut on the sides.

9 10 Faux Hawk (Shutterstock)

Textured mullet and wolf cut are also popular among younger men, but they would not go very well with formal attire, said stylist Jolly Chanda.

10 10 Wolf Cut (Pinterest)

Your wallet needn’t suffer for you to level up. Flock to Head Turners where styling starts at Rs 500, or Lakme where it starts at Rs 600.

When should you get your hair styled before the Puja?

Both Chanda and Jones recommended getting your hair styled at least a week before the festivities. If you’re planning to colour or chemically treat your hair, Chanda suggests doing it at least two weeks in advance. This allows enough time to fix any unexpected issues and ensure your hair looks its best during the celebrations.