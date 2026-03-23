Chocolate cha to cola phuchka: Viral Kolkata food trends that failed to survive the hype

There’s always a viral food trend that breaks the internet. But how many of them actually stay and make it to the favourites list of foodies? It comes, it trends and it fails to conquer. Here are six fusions from Kolkata that we forgot, some for good, while some still exist, but without their hype.

Chocolate cha

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There was a small cart outside Rabindra Sarobar Metro selling this decadent chocolate cha in maatir glass and bhnar. When it became viral in early 2018, every blogger was seen rushing to the stall and grabbing a cup or two. The tea came topped with chocochips and chocolate syrup. It looked appealing. But the taste? Many said it tasted ‘bitter’, while some said it was overtly sweet. Amidst the debate, the hype faded slowly.

Chocolate ‘everything’

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Fusing chocolate to anything doesn’t make it fancy. But who will tell the creators of such dishes? From momo to biryani, many Kolkata favourites got lathered in chocolate. While some frowned at the unusual pairings, many tried it out of curiosity. And for most, the dishes never returned to the table.

Gondhoraj fusions

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Some discovered the gondhoraj lebu when the viral gondhoraj momo started trending in Kolkata. When it received a lot of love, some went beyond momo and started adding it to other food items like rolls and even Maggi. Adding green food colour and a hint of the lemon became a trend. But it died out soon, leaving behind the best of the genre. We continue to relish gondhoraj chicken and ghol, while other fusions vanished.

Cola Phuchka

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When a Vivekananda Park phuchkawala went viral for selling Thums-up phuchka, there was a clear divide between people who hated it and those who loved it. The twist was in the water. Many liked the masala Thums-up fizz in their puris. It may have continued to be a novelty, but the hype certainly died out.

Momo pizza

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The fusion of momo and pizza seemed fun. A cheesy layer on pizza with the crust crowned with momo dumplings filled with minced chicken became an indulgent treat. How did it fade away? While many did not find the look appetising, some believed it was better if the two were left alone.

Chizza

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A crispy fried chicken base came topped with cheese and veggies. However, as the crowd turned to a healthier lifestyle, this fusion seemed like a sin.

Also Read What Kolkata food lovers want to eat, experience and rediscover in 2026