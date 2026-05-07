In pictures: BTS members greet 50,000 fans outside Mexico’s National Palace ahead of concert

Nearly 50,000 fans gathered outside Mexico’s National Palace on Thursday morning (IST) to greet K-pop band BTS ahead of their Arirang World Tour concert at Estadio GNP Seguros. Band members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — joined Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on the palace balcony to meet the fans. Here’s a look.

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Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo posed for photographs in the corridors of the National Palace with the members of BTS while holding up the cover of their album, Arirang.

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The president also shared a picture taken from the balcony, featuring a huge Mexican crowd waving at the band.

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“I welcome one of the groups most beloved by Mexican women and youth: BTS. Music and values unite Mexico and South Korea,” she wrote on Instagram.

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One of the frames also shows BTS member V addressing the enthusiastic Army. The members looked dapper in their formal outfits.

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Earlier this year, Claudia Sheinbaum requested that South Korean President Lee Jae-myung help organise more K-Pop band concerts in Mexico during their world tour.

On the work front, BTS recently wrapped up their El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium in Texas on May 3 and have scheduled shows in Mexico City on May 7, 9, and 10.

The tour is expected to move to the European leg, spanning Madrid, Brussels, London, Munich and Paris from late June to mid-July.

RELATED TOPICS BTS Mexico Arirang