What Kolkata food lovers want to eat, experience and rediscover in 2026

As Kolkata steps into 2026, its food scene stands at an interesting crossroads. There is no shortage of new restaurants, pop-ups and global menus, yet a growing number of diners feel some trends are still missing. From authenticity and originality to regional depth and quieter spaces, Kolkata’s food lovers are demanding a culinary reset.

Authenticity over Indianised flavours

A recurring demand is for food that stays true to its origins. “An increase in affordable Southeast Asian and the rise of the Middle East in case of meat,” said food writer Poorna Banerjee, echoing a sentiment shared by many. Several foodies lament the lack of a genuinely authentic Thai restaurant in the city. “Beyond Thai curries, nothing much exists,” said communication professional and former journalist Sneha Dutta, pointing out that dishes like Pad Kra Pao are almost impossible to find.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Middle East also features high on wish lists, but not in a diluted form. Diners want proper regional Middle Eastern food, not just mezze platters adapted to Indian palates.

More regional Indian cuisines, less copy-paste menus

Across conversations, one frustration stands out: uniformity. “The moment a regional dish goes viral, it is replicated almost identically across eateries,” said singer Soumita Saha, who feels that a lack of originality has flattened the city’s dining choices. According to her, variation and thoughtful differentiation are missing, leaving diners with little reason to return.

Many food lovers want Kolkata to broaden its regional Indian offerings. From authentic Punjabi staples like chhole bhature and kadhi chawal to Andhra meals, Kashmiri wazwan, Odia and Bihari food, and North Eastern cuisine, the demand is clear. Food vlogger Raina Kshetry said, “We don’t need any more Instagrammable places. We need more regional Indian cuisines in the cityscape.”

Fine dining with narrative and seasonality

At the higher end of the spectrum, diners want fine dining that tells a story. Singer Soumita Saha points out that food is rarely framed with a sense of who it represents or why it matters. Seasonal logic, she added, is often ignored. When gurer mishti is available year-round, the anticipation that makes winter special disappears.

This call for restraint and storytelling also ties into a desire for curated menus that evolve with time, rather than chasing trends.

Quiet spaces, intimate meals and old-school comfort

Beyond what is on the plate, how food is experienced matters deeply. “Quiet dining spaces where one is not bombarded with loud music and noise,” said foodie Pranadhika Devburman Sinha, who also hopes for more intimate dining experiences. The nostalgia for old-school formats is strong too. Chef Prithvish Chakravarti wishes for the return of soup-and-salad bars like the once-popular Hot Breads at Minto Park.

Others miss classic delis, diners, good sandwich brands, bakeries and dependable ice cream parlours that focus on taste over theatrics.

Steakhouses, late-night eats and street-food roots

A good steakhouse is another long-standing gap, repeatedly flagged by food lovers, including Ayan Ghosh of The Calcutta Porkaddicts. Late-night dining is also missed, with many recalling a livelier pre-pandemic scene. At the other end of the spectrum, there is concern about traditional neighbourhood chop shops disappearing under the pressure of global chains, taking away a vital part of Kolkata’s food identity.

A hunger for passion and affordability

Underlying all these wishes is a deeper longing for passion and consistency. “Good taste, not instagrammable nonsense,” said food vlogger Indrajit Lahiri aka Foodka, summing up a post-pandemic fatigue with style over substance. Others emphasise affordability, hoping 2026 brings good food that does not demand a big bill.

As Kolkata looks ahead, its food lovers are not asking for novelty alone. They want honesty, diversity, and spaces where food is allowed to breathe, evolve and belong.