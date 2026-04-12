Eating out this Bengali New Year? A guide to the best Poila Baisakh spreads in Kolkata

Kolkata is ready to welcome Poila Baisakh with a feast of flavours, from elaborate traditional thalis and festive brunches to cafe specials and musical nights, offering something for every kind of celebration.

Sonargaon and CAL 27 at Taj Bengal Kolkata

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Taj Bengal brings two distinct Poila Boishakh experiences under one roof. Sonargaon’s Boishakhi Mahabhoj focusses on indulgent, traditional thalis with classics like Topse Fry, Kosha Mangsho, Bhapa Chingri and Bhetki Paturi, rounded off with sweets such as Sita Bhog and Aam Doi.

At CAL 27, the festive brunch offers a more contemporary take, blending Bengali flavours with global elements through dishes like Aam Pora Sorbot, Gondhoraj Ghol, Dak Bungalow Chicken and Kochi Pathar Jhol, alongside desserts like Mango Mousse and Baked Mihidana Gateaux.

Date: April 14 and 15

Price: Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 plus taxes

Address: 34B Belvedere Road, Alipore

Shamiana at Taj City Centre New Town Kolkata

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A lively brunch with an expansive buffet featuring Bengali and global dishes. Highlights include Golda Chingri Malai Curry, Kosha Mangsho, Bhetki Paturi and Kolkata Biryani, paired with live music to enhance the festive mood.

Date: April 15

Price: Rs 2,400 plus taxes

Address: City Centre New Town, Action Area II

Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport

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“Baisakh-er Milon Mela” is designed as an immersive cultural dining experience inspired by Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam. The menu features dishes like Komola Katla, Chingri Malai Curry, Basanti Pulao and desserts such as Baked Roshogolla and Kheer Patisapta, served in a storytelling format with traditional elements.

Date: April 15 and 16

Price: Rs 1,433 all-inclusive

Address: Biswa Bangla Sarani, Near City Centre 2, Rajarhat

Alfresco at The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata

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A heritage-style Noboborsho brunch pairs Bengali classics with a luxurious setting. Dishes include Gondhoraj Murgi’r Rosha, Chitol Machher Kalia and inventive desserts like Aam Doi Soufflé and Chennar Jilipi, alongside live music.

Date: April 15

Price: Rs 1,999 plus taxes

Address: 1, 2, 3, Old Court House Street

The Yellow Turtle

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“Dui Banglar Shera Thalis” brings together Ghati and Bangal cuisines in one meal. Expect unique items like Chital Macher Muitha, Kachupata Bata Chingri and Chaltar Chutney, ending with Sita Bhog and Mishti Paan. A rare chance to explore lesser-known traditional recipes.

Date: April 10 to 15, 2026

Price: Rs 499 to Rs 1,399 plus taxes

Address: Golpark and Baguiati outlets, Kolkata

Park Street SOCIAL

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For those looking to celebrate with music and cocktails, this high-energy event features live bands like The Urban Monkz and Sunny Boys. The menu includes Kasundi Bhetki Tikka, Tangra Chilli Prawn and Chelo Kabab Platters, making it a lively alternative to traditional dining.

Date: April 15, 2026

Price: Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,400 approx

Address: 57, Park Street

Yours Truly Coffee Roasters

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Yours truly offers a relaxed café experience with a Bengali twist. Signature offerings include Tender Coconut Coffee, Kosha Mangsho Quesadilla and Gondhoraj Grilled Bhetki. Ideal for a slower Poila Baisakh celebration over coffee and comfort food.

Date: Till April 15

Price: Rs 800 approx for two

Address: 1, Ray Street, Sreepally, Bhowanipore

Corridor Bar and Kitchen

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An IPL-themed dumpling festival adds a playful spin to festive dining. From Butter Chicken Dumplings to Kolkata-style Chingri Malai Curry Dumplings and Mango Shrikhand Dumplings, the menu is designed for sharing and experimenting.

Date: Ongoing during IPL season

Price: Rs 1,500 approx

Address: Ground Floor, Bangur BFL Estate, 1A, Russel Street