Jharkhand Police transform Jamtara’s crime hub into hi-tech coaching centre and library

The Jharkhand Police have transformed an abandoned police station building in Jamtara district, infamously known for cybercrime, into a hi-tech coaching-cum-guidance centre and library to help local youths prepare for competitive examinations.

Equipped with WiFi, a projector, and other facilities, the centre was opened at the old police station building in Karmatand, approximately 220km from the state’s capital Ranchi, a police official said.

“After constructing a new police station, the old PS building in Karmatand was lying abandoned. We decided to renovate it into a hi-tech coaching-cum-guidance centre and library with modern facilities, like Wi-Fi and a projector, to support students preparing for competitive examinations,” Jamtara superintendent of police Dr Ehtesham Waquarib told PTI.

He claimed that it was the first police station building converted into an educational centre.

Karmatand, the workplace of social reformer and strong supporter of women’s education Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, has been one of the worst-affected cybercrime blocks, he said.

Vidyasagar spent 18 years of his life in Karmatand. Now, the government is putting all its efforts into reclaiming the past glory of the area, the official said.