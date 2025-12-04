Cold wave alert in seven Jharkhand districts, temperatures drop below 10°C

A fresh cold wave alert has been issued across parts of Jharkhand, with the minimum temperature dipping sharply over the last 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed seven districts under a 'yellow alert' from Friday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The alert covers Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla and Simdega for a 48-hour period beginning 8.30 am on December 5.

Also Read Five Jharkhand workers return home from Cameroon after months without pay

According to IMD officials, north-westerly winds in the lower tropospheric level are driving the fall in temperature across the state.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said the cooling trend may continue.

"The minimum temperature may decline by up to 4 degrees Celsius during the next three days. Thereafter, it may rise by two to three degrees Celsius," he said.

Gumla was the coldest in the state on Thursday, recording 5.9°C, followed by Khunti at 8°C, the morning bulletin showed. Daltonganj logged 8.6°C, while Hazaribag recorded 8.8°C. Bokaro and Latehar reported minimum temperatures of 9.5°C and 9.8°C, respectively.

Capital Ranchi stood at 10.8°C, leaving residents dealing with colder-than-usual early December mornings.

Anand added that dry weather prevailed in most parts of the state over the past day.

With additional cooling expected through the weekend, the affected districts are preparing for continued cold wave conditions, particularly during early morning and nighttime hours.