Wild elephant kills six people in Jharkhand days after earlier deadly attacks

At least six people, including four members of a family, were trampled to death in two separate attacks by a wild elephant in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, a senior forest official said on Wednesday.

The tusker entered areas under the Noamundi and Hatgamariah police stations late on Tuesday and attacked residents, Chaibasa Divisional Forest Officer Aditya Narayan told PTI.

“The elephant, which had attacked several people in the last few days, entered the Noamundi and Hatgamariah police station areas late on Tuesday and killed six people,” Narayan said.

Four others were injured in the attacks and are undergoing treatment, another forest official said, adding that forest teams were monitoring the animal’s movement and coordinating with local authorities.

The latest deaths come a day after the same elephant killed seven people, including three members of a family, in nearby areas, Narayan said.

Forest officials said efforts are underway to track and drive the animal back into deeper forest zones, while local administrations have issued alerts to residents in vulnerable villages to remain indoors during night hours.

Meanwhile, several trains have been cancelled in the area due to the movement of elephants.