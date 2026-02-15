Kochi father-daughter deaths: Autopsy reveals child sexually assaulted

The investigation into the deaths of a six-year-old girl and her father in Elamakkara has been intensified after an autopsy report revealed the child had been sexually assaulted prior to her death in January, police said on Sunday.

The girl was allegedly poisoned on January 16, and her father died by suicide at their rented house the same day. Police officials said the autopsy report revealed that the child had been sexually assaulted for the past one year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the findings, police have invoked provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the case, which was initially registered as an unnatural death.

The child’s mother told investigators that the family was unaware of any such incident. According to police, she said there was a quarrel over a financial matter with her husband on the day the father and daughter were found dead.

An officer at the Elamakkara police station said statements of relatives and people close to the family would be recorded soon. Police will also speak to the teachers of the educational institution where the child was studying, the officer said.

Officials added that CCTV footage from the area is being examined to determine if anyone visited the house on the day of the deaths. Further investigation is ongoing.