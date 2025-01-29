UP CM appeals pilgrims to take dip in nearest ghat, not try to reach Sangam nose after Mahakumbh stampede

After a stampede at the Maha Kumbh left many injured, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday appealed to people to take a dip in the Ganga at their nearest ghats and not try to reach the Sangam Nose, according to an official statement.

Adityanath also held a high-level meeting with top officials at his residence and urged people not to believe rumours.

Multiple casualties were feared after the stampede at the Sangam as millions of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on 'Mauni Amavasya', the most significant ritual at the Maha Kumbh.

This year, a rare celestial alignment called 'Triveni Yog' is occurring after 144 years, amplifying the spiritual significance of the day. The 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya' is expected to draw around 10 crore pilgrims.

According to an official statement, Adityanath appealed to devotees to take a dip in the Ganga at their nearest ghats instead of going to the Sangam Nose to avoid overcrowding.

"All ghats hold equal spiritual significance and reaching the main confluence point should not be a priority," the statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

Multiple bathing ghats have been designated across the mela area, ensuring that everyone can take a dip comfortably and safely. The arrangements have been made to prevent overcrowding and maintain the sanctity of the occasion, Adityanath said.

He called on pilgrims to follow the guidelines issued by the administration, not believe any rumours and to rely only on official announcements for accurate information.

Officials said the chief minister, who is monitoring the situation at the Maha Kumbh from the war room, held a high-level meeting with top officials at his residence.

They said the meeting was attended by the chief secretary, director general of police, principal secretary (home), additional director general of law and order, and officials of the CM's secretariat.

