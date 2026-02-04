CBI moves in Rishikesh resort murder case amid protests over VIP angle probe

A CBI team on Tuesday visited Dehradun and collected all documents related to the police probe into the 2022 murder of a teenage receptionist of a Rishikesh resort.

Before the visit, the Special Crime Branch of the CBI registered a case at its Section-2 centre in New Delhi on Monday.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recommended a CBI probe into the case on January 9 in the face of statewide protests, the case having received a fresh lease of life over the claimed identity of the “VIP” guest at the resort to whom the receptionist had allegedly been asked to provide “special service”. The receptionist was murdered after she refused. Pulkit Arya, the owner of the resort and the son of now-suspended BJP leader Vinod Arya, and two resort managers are serving life terms over the murder.

The protesters — mostly social and political groups — had been alleging that the CBI was delaying the start of its probe as close to a month had passed since the case was handed over to the central agency.

BJP leader Dhami had been against a CBI probe and said on multiple occasions that the state agencies were efficient enough.