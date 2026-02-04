Kidnapped minor escapes Kandhamal forest after night long ordeal, police hunt accused

A 14-year-old girl, who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by two youths on Monday, spent an entire night in the dense forest of Kandhamal before finding her way back home on Tuesday morning.

After returning home, she narrated her ordeal to her parents, who then lodged a complaint with the police. Police detained one youth in this connection, while another accused is absconding.

According to the police complaint, the girl, from Belghar village, had gone to the nearby village pond on Monday afternoon where she was kidnapped by two

youths from the area. They took her to the nearby forest area and sexually assaulted her. They also allegedly recorded the crime on their mobile cameras.

Later, they tied her hands and feet and left the place. Before leaving, they threatened to make the video viral if she reported the crime to her family or the police.

However, braving the chilly winter night, the girl displayed extraordinary resilience. In the wee hours, she managed to untie her hands and reached her home with much difficulty. Later, her parents lodged a complaint with the Belghar police station.