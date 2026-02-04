MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Odisha launches Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana to support poor families at weddings

Scheme offers Rs 60000 aid, mass weddings statewide, promotes widow remarriage, marriage registration and dowry free practices with Rs 59 crore outlay over five years

Subhashish Mohanty Published 04.02.26, 05:04 AM
Odisha Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Sourced by the Telegraph

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday launched the Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana, a flagship scheme aimed at supporting economically weaker families during their daughters’ marriage.

Majhi donned the role of a father at a mass marriage event where 201 couples tied the knot at Maa Tara Tarini Pitha in Ganjam — the home district of former chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik.

Launching the scheme, Majhi said it seeks to ease the financial burden of marriage expenses for poor parents, helping daughters begin their married lives with dignity and self-respect.

“It gives me immense pleasure to play the role of a father and a brother at this ceremony. The smiles on their faces bring enormous satisfaction. We envision an Odisha where daughters are not forced into early marriage due to financial or social pressures,” he said.

Majhi added: “We must see daughters not as a burden but a blessing. No family should face distress over marriage costs. This scheme is meant to bring dignity and relief to thousands of households.”

The scheme goes beyond financial support, he said, aiming to combat social evils like dowry and promote a more positive societal outlook toward women. Mass marriage ceremonies will be held across the state from 2025–26 to 2029–30. The state has earmarked 59 crore for the scheme.

The scheme also encourages widow remarriage and mandates marriage registration to boost women’s social security. Eligible beneficiaries include brides aged 18–35 and grooms aged 21–35.

Each bride will receive 60,000 in support, with 45,000 transferred directly to her bank account via direct bank transfer, and 15,000 allocated for marriage-related expenses.

In addition, the state government will provide traditional gifts — saree, bangles, anklets, toe rings, alta (red dye), sindoor — and household utility items.

