MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 18 August 2025

UP: Two men booked for raping Class 12 student in Ballia after Independence Day event

According to Bairia Station House Officer Moolchand Chaurasia, the 17-year-old girl was returning home after attending the Independence Day programme in her school, when Amarjit forcibly took her to his farm house and allegedly raped her

PTI Published 18.08.25, 02:09 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Two men have been booked for allegedly raping a Class 12 student when she was returning home after attending the Independence Day celebration at her school here, a police officer said on Monday.

A case has been registered against Amarjit Singh (35), who hails from the minor girl's village, and his uncle Gautam Singh (45), he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Bairia Station House Officer Moolchand Chaurasia, the 17-year-old girl was returning home after attending the Independence Day programme in her school, when Amarjit forcibly took her to his farm house and allegedly raped her.

Later, Amarjit and Gautam threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, the SHO said.

Chaurasia said the girl's mother has filed a complaint, based on which a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act.

He said efforts are on to arrest the accused.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Rape Cases Minors Sexual Abuse
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

In 50th year of Mujib’s killing, Bangladesh searches for new political coordinates

Year after rising up to overthrow Sheikh Hasina, students say that the violence in the streets has escalated along with moral policing and the stigmatisation of minorities
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro
Quote left Quote right

If India wants to be treated as a strategic partner of the US, it needs to start acting like one

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT