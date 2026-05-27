‘Unbelievable — clearing forests, now lecturing on heat’: PM Modi’s advisory draws criticism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged citizens to stay hydrated and protect vulnerable groups amid India’s intense heatwave, but social media users responded with sarcasm, arguing that the worsening heat crisis requires stronger government intervention beyond public advisories.

“Different parts of India are witnessing soaring temperatures and the challenges that come with it. This heat is harsh on all of us and I urge you all to take as many precautions as possible,” the prime minister said on X.

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Some users also argued that the prime minister was wrong to equate himself with ordinary citizens suffering through the heat while living with “AC room, AC house, AC car, AC bathroom.” While some said politicians should spend a day outdoors without fans or air conditioners, others called for air conditioners to be made tax-free and for buses and trains to be fully air-conditioned.

The prime minister’s fashion and style sense also became part of the online banter, with one user joking that Narendra Modi should avoid stepping out of his house because he is so “hot” that his presence alone could raise temperatures by five to six degrees.

Critics contrasted Modi’s heat advisory with the government’s environmental policies, alleging that “millions of trees” in Hasdeo, Andaman & Nicobar, and the Aravali forests had been cut down and handed over to the Adani Group.

One person remarked that while the government rarely tweeted about inflation or unemployment, “two or three tweets come in rapid fire” whenever it was time to preach wisdom.

Scrutiny also fell on recent fuel austerity measures, with critics accusing ministers and senior officials of turning Modi’s convoy reduction into a publicity exercise. One user remarked that despite symbolic e-rickshaw rides, large convoys continued to trail ministers before they resumed preaching fuel conservation.

Another user commented, “You’re unbelievable, Modi ji — first clearing forests, and now lecturing people on how to cope with the heat.” The prime minister’s silence on rising heat-related illnesses and deaths also drew criticism.

People in Delhi were also in no mood to entertain Modi’s advice, with several users flagging the drinking water crisis under the BJP government and complaining that nobody in power was willing to listen to ordinary citizens.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also came under renewed focus over his past advice suggesting onions help beat the heat. One user asked, “How does an onion help with heat consumption? Or is it a joke?” Whether the question was genuine curiosity or subtle sarcasm was difficult to tell.

Many users argued that the PM’s appeal for “kindness” undercut the government’s responsibility to implement a proper heat action plan and absolved it of accountability over heat-related illnesses. Others, meanwhile, responded by offering the prime minister advice of their own.

One user suggested that Modi consume “roasted gram sattu in the mornings during summer,” calling it both effective against the heat and nutritious.

The heat crisis has already led to deaths across several states, with Uttar Pradesh recording the highest toll at 17, followed by Telangana (16), Madhya Pradesh (14) and Maharashtra (11), according to Union health ministry data and media reports.

There was also a recurring refrain among pro-government and right-wing handles mocking Opposition leaders, suggesting they would rather suffer dehydration and heat stress than follow the prime minister’s appeal.