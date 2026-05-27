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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 27 May 2026

Iran says draft US deal proposes restoration of Hormuz trade, end of naval blockade

It added that if a final agreement was reached within 60 days, it could be approved as a binding UN Security Council resolution

Reuters Published 27.05.26, 06:18 PM
Vessels anchored at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, May 25, 2026.

Vessels anchored at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, May 25, 2026. Reuters

Iran's state TV said Tehran had obtained a draft of an initial, unofficial framework for a memorandum of understanding with the United States on ending their conflict.

Under the framework, Iran would restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within a month, while the United States would withdraw military forces from Iran's vicinity and lift a naval blockade.

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State TV said the framework, which excludes military vessels and envisages Iran managing ship traffic through the strait in cooperation with Oman, was not yet finalised and that Tehran would take no steps without "tangible verification".

It added that if a final agreement was reached within 60 days, it could be approved as a binding UN Security Council resolution.

The emerging US-Iran MoU stems from indirect talks launched after the war that began in February, with Pakistan playing a central mediating role between Tehran and Washington.

The war erupted after a sharp escalation between Iran and Israel earlier this year, with both sides exchanging missile and drone attacks that disrupted shipping in the Gulf and drew in US military involvement, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

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