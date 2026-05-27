Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advice for the country as India reels under heatwaves

Stay hydrated, vigilant about heatstroke symptoms, check on the elderly and don’t forget the animals. That is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice to the country as it is battered by heatwaves.

“Temperatures are continuously rising in different parts of the country, and along with this, many difficulties caused by the heat in daily life are also increasing,” Prime Minister Modi wrote in Hindi on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday morning.

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North and central India entered the nine-day “Nautapa” period on Monday amid severe heatwave conditions across large parts of the country, with temperatures crossing 45° Celsius in several states and the IMD warning of continued extreme weather in the coming days.

Nautapa is a period beginning when the sun enters the Rohini constellation; it is traditionally associated with the harshest summer spell

“I urge all my fellow citizens to take as many precautions as possible,” Modi wrote in a series of posts on Wednesday.

“Please keep yourselves hydrated and carry water with you when stepping out of your homes. In such weather, your sensitivity also becomes a great source of support. If possible, do offer a glass of water to anyone who is thirsty. I also appreciate those people who keep water in pitchers outside their homes and shops so that anyone can drink from them.

“Do not ignore any discomfort caused by extreme heat, such as dizziness, nausea, or excessive fatigue,” the prime minister wrote.

“If someone around you suddenly feels faint, experiences weakness, or appears unwell, immediately take them to a cool and shaded place. Give them water, ORS, or other fluids to provide relief to the body. Children, the elderly, and people working in the sun are the most affected during this scorching heat. If not addressed in time, this condition can turn into a serious problem like heatstroke. In such times, your vigilance and care can save a life.

“Whenever possible, make it a point to call your parents, grandparents, maternal grandparents, and other loved ones to inquire about their well-being. Advise them to drink plenty of water, avoid going out in the harsh afternoon sun, and rest as much as they can,” he said.

“In this scorching heat, we must not forget the animals and birds around us. Placing a small vessel filled with water outside our homes, balconies, rooftops, shops, or offices can become a lifeline for a thirsty bird. Let us, in these difficult days, look after one another with complete sensitivity and compassion,” he added.