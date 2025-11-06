Two arrested after hidden camera found in women’s hostel housing Tata Electronics staff in Hosur

A woman and her male friend from Bengaluru were arrested on a charge of installing a hidden camera in a bathroom of a women’s hostel in Nagamangalam in Hosur, police said on Thursday.

Hundreds of women employees of the Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd facility at Nagamangalam in Krishnagiri district staged a protest after a hidden camera was discovered inside a bathroom in the company’s hostel named Vidiyal Residency. The 11th floor structure has eight blocks and provides accommodation to over 6,000 women.

A 22-year-old Neelukumari Gupta from Odisha, who was an employee of the company’s facility in Nagamangalam, had stayed at the hostel. She had installed the device at the instigation of her male friend, Santhosh (25).

According to Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai, Santhosh was arrested by the police team from Udanapalli on November 5, from Bengaluru.

The camera was installed on November 2 in the bathroom of a room occupied by women from northern states, where Neelukumari also stayed, he said in a statement.

Following the protest by the women employees, Hosur Additional Collector Aakriti Sethi and the Superintendent of Police arrived at the spot and held discussions with them and assured of ensuring safety.

Police had to pacify the parents of women workers who had gathered in large numbers at the hostel on Wednesday.

Women police have been deployed to thoroughly check the premise to ascertain if hidden cameras were installed elsewhere, the official said.

Tata Electronics said the company was addressing the incident with utmost seriousness and care. "We have policies in place to provide all the necessary support to our employees in our effort towards providing a safe and supportive workplace for all," the company spokesperson said in a statement.

At Tata Electronics, the safety, privacy, and well-being of its employees were the topmost priority. "When we learnt of an incident involving one of our employees in our residential facility in Hosur, we took immediate action and reported the matter to the police," the spokesperson said.

