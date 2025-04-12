MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Three Naxals killed in gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur forest

PTI Published 12.04.25, 02:08 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday morning, police said.

The gunfight broke out in a forest in the Indravati National Park area around 9 am when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range Sundarraj P said.

Personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Bijapur and Dantewada districts, Special Task Force (STF), the 202nd and 210th battalions of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action — an elite unit of the CRPF) were involved in the operation, he said.

The DRG is a unit of the state police.

The official said the bodies of three Naxalites and a cache of weapons and explosives were recovered from the spot.

The operation was underway in the area, he added.

With the latest action, 138 Naxalites have been gunned down in separate encounters in the state so far this year. Of them, 122 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

