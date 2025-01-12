Tension in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet after miscreants attack three cows, CM orders probe

Tension gripped Chamarajapet area in the city after unidentified people attacked three cows, severing their udders.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at Vinayakanagar in Chamarajpet. The cows belong to a local named Karna.

Residents woke up to the distressing sounds of the cattle and found the injured animals lying in a pool of blood, sparking outrage in the locality.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah said he has directed Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda to investigate the case and take action.

Reacting to the incident, the BJP announced plans to observe 'Black Sankranti' if the government failed to take action.

"This heinous act reflects a Jihadi mindset. We will observe 'Black Sankranti' if the government fails to take action against the accused persons," Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka told reporters.

He further stressed the cultural and religious significance of cows and bulls, which are decorated and worshipped during Sankranti festival.

"After this incident, how could we celebrate Sankranti?" Ashoka asked.

The BJP leader along with the party workers visited the spot and consoled the owner of the cows.

Several BJP leaders, including the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and former Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan condemned the incident.

CM Siddaramaiah said he has instructed the police to take action against the culprits.

“I have spoken to the Police Commissioner. I have told him to take immediate action against the culprits. I have told him to find out those who did it,” the CM told reporters in Ballari.

He said he would ensure that whoever did it will be brought to book.

To a query on Hindu outfits staging protests, Siddaramaiah said they were trying to "politicise" the issue.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, police said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.