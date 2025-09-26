Supreme Court directs high courts to ensure day-to-day trials in serious criminal cases

The Supreme Court has asked the high courts to ensure that trial courts in their jurisdictions conduct proceedings in criminal cases of serious offences like murder and rape on a day-to-day basis, as it regretted that such a practice, in vogue earlier, has been abandoned.

A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K.V. Viswanathan passed the directions while disposing of an appeal filed by the CBI seeking cancellation of the bail granted to a rape accused, Mir Usman, by Calcutta High Court during the pendency of the trial.

The bench went through the status report furnished by the additional sessions judge, 1st-cum-special court, Tamluk, East Midnapore, dealing with the case referred to Section 309 of the CrPC.

"The practice of conducting trials on a day-to-day basis, more particularly in important or sensitive cases, as was the tradition about 30 years ago, has been given a complete go-by. We believe that it is high time the courts revert to that practice.... All high courts need to constitute a committee to discuss this issue very seriously for the benefit of their respective district judiciaries," the bench said.