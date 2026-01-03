Himachal college professor suspended after Dalit student’s death; FIR filed for sexual harassment and ragging

The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday suspended an assistant professor of Government College, Dharamshala, following allegations of sexual harassment and ragging linked to the death of a 19-year-old Dalit student who died during treatment last week.

The suspension came after an FIR was registered against Assistant Professor (Geography) Ashok Kumar.

An order issued by Secretary (Education) Rakesh Kanwar said the professor would remain under suspension with immediate effect, pending a departmental inquiry.

The order cited reports in electronic and print media and said the prima facie involvement of the accused “cannot be ruled out,” making disciplinary proceedings necessary to ascertain the facts.

Confirming the action, Director of Education Amarjeet Sharma told PTI that the victim was a B.A. Part-1 student of the college during the 2024–25 academic session.

The suspension order states: "In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-rule (1) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, hereby places Sh. Ashok Kumar, Assistant Professor (Geography) (College Cadre), Government College, Dharamshala, District Kangra, under suspension with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the departmental inquiry."

It further directs that during the suspension period, the headquarters of the assistant professor will be at the Directorate of Higher Education, Shimla, and that he cannot leave without prior permission.

Alongside the suspension, the education department has constituted a four-member committee to conduct a fact-finding and preliminary inquiry into the student’s death.

An order issued by the Director of Education said the panel will be headed by Additional Director Higher Education Harish Kumar, with principals of Dhaliara, Baijnath and Naura government colleges as members.

The committee has been asked to submit a report within three days. Sharma said the report would cover allegations of harassment, sexual assault, ragging and caste-related comments involving teachers and students of the colleges.

The accused assistant professor, who has secured anticipatory bail, has denied the allegations. Speaking to mediapersons, he termed them baseless and said he would cooperate with the police investigation.

According to the complaint filed by the student’s father, the girl was allegedly beaten by three senior students on September 18, 2025. He also alleged that the college professor indulged in obscene acts with her.

A video later surfaced in which the student accused the professor of harassing her, committing indecent acts, subjecting her to mental harassment and intimidating her when she protested against his behaviour.

Following the alleged beating and harassment, the student was hospitalised. The father further alleged that the incidents pushed his daughter into severe mental stress, leading to a rapid deterioration in her health.

She died during treatment on December 26, the complaint said.

Police said a case has been registered under sections 75 (sexual harassment), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act, 2009. Investigations are ongoing.