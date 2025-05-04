Shivpal Yadav slams BJP for inaction on PoK, says 'talks alone won’t help'

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Sunday said that the BJP has done nothing to merge Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with India, adding that "only talks will lead to nothing".

After attending a private programme in Gonda, former Uttar Pradesh minister Yadav said, "The BJP promised before the elections that it would merge PoK with India. But it hasn't taken any concrete step to fulfil its promise till date. The Centre must take action in every area that is part of our land." He also emphasised that while the Samajwadi Party (SP) stands with the government on this issue, "only talks would lead to nothing".

Questioning the government on the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, Yadav said the SP always stood with the nation and opposed terrorism whenever there were terror strikes in the country.

"How did the terrorists enter the country despite all the security claims? Where were the intelligence agencies? The government should answer these questions," Yadav said.

The SP leader also termed the Karni Sena an "organisation with a terrorist mindset".

Referring to the threats given to SP Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman for his "controversial" remarks on 16th century Rajput king Rana Sanga, Yadav said an organisation that publicly threatens to kill a Rajya Sabha member should be considered as having a "terrorist mindset".

"Why is the BJP government protecting such elements," he asked.

Reacting to the recent ban on the annual 'Jeth Mela' traditionally held at the Syed Salar Masood Ghazi Dargah in Bahraich, Yadav called the action a "direct attack" on religious freedom.

"Stopping a tradition that has been going on for 500 years was a very unfortunate and biased decision. The BJP government talks about religion only for show. In reality, it engages in breaking communal harmony," he alleged.

Referring to former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's recent comment that MLAs were ignored in the government, Yadav said when senior saffron camp leaders talk about "killing democracy", it shows that "the present government is tearing apart the dignity of public representatives".

