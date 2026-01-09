Shivakumar throws open debate challenge on MGNREGA versus Centre’s VB-G RAM G scheme

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday challenged BJP leaders to an open public debate comparing the Congress-era MGNREGA with the Centre’s newly introduced VB-G RAM G rural employment scheme.

The challenge comes days after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the state would convene a two-day special legislative session to press the Union government to re-implement the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, introduced in 2005 under the Congress-led UPA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the Assembly session would allow a detailed discussion on the Centre’s decision to repeal MGNREGA. He also took aim at the BJP’s outreach campaign promoting the VB-G RAM G scheme.

“Let them tell people what they have done and we will explain what this programme (MGNREGS) has done. Let the BJP come for a debate with us on the differences between our and their rural employment guarantee schemes. It is good. We have to make people aware of it,” the Deputy CM said.

The issue has sharpened political lines in Karnataka, where the Congress has framed the repeal of MGNREGA as an assault on rural livelihoods.

He added, “Let their party president, opposition leader or a central minister come for a debate on a television channel. I am ready for a debate with them on our scheme and their scheme.” To a question on the BJP’s allegation of rampant corruption in the MGNREGA, Shivakumar said the Centre should order a CBI inquiry if any scam has taken place.