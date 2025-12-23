MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 23 December 2025

Security forces launch hunt for militants in Udhampur forests after cop killing week

Joint teams deploy drones sniffer dogs and conduct wide searches in Majalta forests as anti militancy operations intensify across Jammu amid infiltration alerts

Our Special Correspondent Published 23.12.25, 07:46 AM
Security personnel during a search operation in Srinagar on Monday.

Security personnel during a search operation in Srinagar on Monday. PTI

A large tract of forest in Jammu’s Udhampur district has become the focus of a major security operation to hunt down militants who killed a policeman last week.

The militants descended on a village on Saturday in search of food and disappeared into the thick foliage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said the operation launched in the Majalta forests on Sunday was extended to a vast area, with security forces deploying drones and sniffer dogs to track down the militants.

The militants had melted into the dense forest after killing constable Amjid Ali Khan during an encounter at Soan village in Majalta on December 15, compelling the forces to withdraw. Police had received information about the movement of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants in the region.

An official said two heavily armed militants visited the house of Mangtu Ram in Chore Motu village on Saturday evening and asked for food. The villagers tipped off the security forces after the militants left the area.

“This time the joint search operation by police and paramilitary forces took place around 5km from where they had gunned down the cop,” an official said.

Militancy in Jammu’s 10 districts has emerged as a major challenge for the security forces, with the militants exploiting the mountainous terrain to their advantage.

On September 19, an army soldier was killed in an encounter with a group of heavily armed militants at Dudu Basantgarh in the upper reaches of Udhampur district. Efforts to track down the militants remained unsuccessful.

The operation in Udhampur comes at a time the security forces have intensified the anti-militancy drive across the international border and the Line of Control in Jammu following intelligence inputs about a possible infiltration attempt by militants amid
dense fog.

Officials said operations had been launched in Kathua, Samba, Jammu and Rajouri districts following inputs that Pakistan was stepping up infiltration.

RELATED TOPICS

Militants Indian Army
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Banish BJP' pledge over SIR 'tinkering': Mamata Banerjee targets 'Vanish Kumar'

In a one-hour speech at a Netaji Indoor Stadium meeting with her party’s booth-level agents, Mamata alleged that BJP agents were getting names added or removed at will from the commission’s offices
Bengal tigers wade through the water at the Sundarbans in November.
Quote left Quote right

Funds for Sundarbans lying with central ministry for long despite being cleared by World Bank

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT