SC rejects Ranveer Allahabadia’s plea for passport release, decision after 'Latent' probe

Top court extends its interim order granting protection to Allahabadia from arrest in connection with the FIRs registered against him in Guwahati, Mumbai, and Jaipur

Our Web Desk Published 01.04.25, 04:00 PM

The Supreme Court has rejected a plea filed by Ranveer Allahabadia seeking the release of his passport.

The apex court said it will consider the Youtuber’s application after the investigation into the controversial remarks made by him on India’s Got Latent is complete.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the prosecution, informed the top court that the investigation will be completed within two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has extended its interim order granting protection to Allahabadia from arrest in connection with the FIRs registered against him in Guwahati, Mumbai, and Jaipur.

On Tuesday, Ranveer Allahbadia in Supreme Court undertook to maintain decency in his shows. He also sought modification of the condition to deposit a passport.

