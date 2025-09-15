MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sanjay Raut alleges gambling of Rs 1.5 lakh crore on Sunday's India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

This money will be used against us. Doesn't the government or the BCCI know it? claims the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader

PTI Published 15.09.25, 02:29 PM
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. PTI picture

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed gambling to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh crore took place on the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match played a day earlier, of which Rs 25,000 crore went to Pakistan.

Talking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP said the Pakistan Cricket Board got Rs 1,000 crore from the India-Pakistan match, adding that "this money will be used against us".

"Gambling of 1.5 lakh crore took place in yesterday's match of which Rs 25,000 crore went to Pakistan. This money will be used against us. Doesn't the government or the BCCI know it?" Raut claimed.

A seven-wicket win for India ended on a hard-edged note as their players refused the customary handshake with their counterparts from Pakistan after a collective decision endorsed by an important member of the support staff and okayed by the BCCI.

Raut, whose party was opposed to the match, dubbed it as a farce and claimed the refusal was not a spur-of-the-moment call.

The match was played despite calls for a boycott amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the two nations following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 and the ensuing 'Operation Sindoor' by India on terrorist bases across the border on May 7.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

