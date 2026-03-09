Air India flight crash probe progressing at ‘very good pace’, report to be released soon: Rammohan Naidu

Civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu on Monday told the Rajya Sabha that the probe into last year’s fatal Air India plane crash is progressing well and the investigation report will be released soon.

Replying to a supplementary question during the Question Hour, Naidu said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is probing the crash, has been given all the support required from the ministry.

“Regarding the AI171 crash that happened in June last year, the investigation is going at a very good pace, and all the resources that are required for AAIB, the primary agency which is looking into the investigation, the ministry is providing. And I would say that very soon, within the completion of the year, the report should be out,” Naidu said.

The crash involved an Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport. The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off on June 12, 2025, killing 260 people, including 241 passengers and crew members on board.

Naidu also spoke about the situation in West Asia and its impact on flight operations. He said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) held meetings with airlines after the conflict escalated in the region.

“You can say that they (DGCA officials) have had multiple meetings with them (airline executives) so that they can only operate when they ensure that 100 per cent safety is there when they are operating to these airports in West Asia,” the minister said.

Travel advisories have also been issued to passengers.

“From the ministry side, I can tell the house that whatever best we can do in terms of having safe operations and making people travel from those destinations back to India, we can do with the help of the airlines. They (airlines) have also been very considerate,” Naidu said.

He added that airlines have been reviewing flight slots while planning services during the crisis. About 90,000 people travelled to India in the past week.

“We are seeing the situation might get better in the days ahead, so that more people can also travel through civil aviation,” he said. Airspace closures in parts of West Asia after tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran have affected flight routes in the region.

Responding to another question, Naidu said the government plans to expand airport infrastructure in the coming years.

“I believe, the country believes, and the Prime Minister believes, that when you want to see a developed country, the civil aviation operation should be a priority sector. And it is with that vision, in the last 12 years, we have seen substantial growth,” he said.

At present, about five lakh passengers travel daily on domestic flights, while around one to two lakh passengers fly internationally.

“Our plan for the future is that in the next 5 years, we want to have 50 more airports, and in the next 20 years, we want to have another 200 more airports. So our overall tally of airports reaches up to 350,” Naidu said.

The government is also looking at starting seaplane services and expanding helicopter operations.

Addressing concerns about aviation safety, Naidu said the DGCA follows standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

He said new digital systems are being used for monitoring aircraft. “We have made track by tail programme, where each and every aircraft is tracked digitally, and all the safety monitoring, which was usually done on paper, is now tracked digitally to see that all the compliances by the aircraft and the airlines are done on time”.

He added that another layer of inspection has been introduced.

“There is double verification on whatever safety inspections that are happening,” Naidu said, adding that feedback from stakeholders, including the public, is also considered while reviewing safety norms.