Manikarnika Ghat not a protected ASI monument, govt tells Parliament amid redevelopment row

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Union culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat described the work as a 'restoration and conservation project'

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 09.03.26, 07:02 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI

The Centre on Monday told Parliament that Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi is not a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and said the work currently underway there is meant to restore the strength of the ghat and improve facilities.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Union culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat described the work as a “restoration and conservation project”.

Redevelopment work at the historic cremation ghat in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi had recently triggered a political row.

Also Read

Several Opposition parties alleged that civil construction had damaged parts of the stone-built structure and affected its historic character.

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav asked the government whether the ancient site was “losing its historical and mythological originality” due to construction work being carried out in the name of transformation.

He also asked if any independent audit had been conducted to examine damage to the ghat’s archaeological character.

Responding to the query, Shekhawat said the ghat does not fall under the ASI’s jurisdiction. “The Manikarnika Ghat is not a protected monument under the jurisdiction of Archaeological Survey of India. However, as per the communication received from District Magistrate, Varanasi, the ongoing work at Manikarnika Ghat is a restoration and conservation project aimed at restoring the strength of the Ghat and improving basic amenities for the families arriving to perform last rites, while maintaining the natural flow of the river Ganga.”

Yadav had also asked whether heavy concrete construction posed a threat to the natural flow of the Ganga and the stability of the ghat. The minister said the work is meant to strengthen the structure.

He replied that the “ongoing restoration and conservation works would strengthen foundational stability of the ghats while maintaining the natural flow of the river”.

“Local administration takes all necessary steps to provide all facilities at the ghats. The conservation project has been conceptualised and is being executed by the local administration in coordination with the local communities,” the minister said.

