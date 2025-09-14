MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 14 September 2025

Kuldeep and Axar’s spin masterclass sets up India’s seven-wicket win over Pakistan in Asia Cup clash

India completed the chase in 15.5 overs with skipper Suryakumar Yadav (47 not out off 37 balls), Abhishek Sharma (31 off 13) and Tilak Varma (31 off 31) making significant contributions

PTI Published 14.09.25, 11:31 PM
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. AP/PTI

India registered a convincing seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in a one-sided Asia Cup Group A league match here on Sunday.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) and Axar Patel (2/18) helped India restrict Pakistan to 127 for nine after Salman Agha opted to bat first.

ADVERTISEMENT

In reply, India completed the chase in 15.5 overs with skipper Suryakumar Yadav (47 not out off 37 balls), Abhishek Sharma (31 off 13) and Tilak Varma (31 off 31) making significant contributions.

Also Read

India began the day with Hardik Pandya dismissing Saim Ayub on the first legitimate delivery of the game and Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Mohammad Haris in the next over to leave Pakistan tottering at 6 for 2.

Spinners Kuldeep and Axar then stifled the Pakistan middle order with regular strikes.

Sahibzada Farhan scored a valiant 40 off 44 balls but the rest of the Pakistani batters cut a sorry figure on a docile track.

Shaheen Afridi hit a 16-ball 33 not out towards the end to take Pakistan past 125.

Brief scores: Pakistan: 127/ 9 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 40, Shaheen Afridi 33 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 3/18, Axar Patel 2/18).

India: 131/3 in 15.5 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 47 not out, Abhishek Sharma 31, Tilak Varma 31; Saim Ayub 3/35).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Kuldeep Yadav Axar Patel
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Kuldeep and Axar’s spin masterclass sets up India’s seven-wicket win over Pak in Asia Cup clash

India completed the chase in 15.5 overs with skipper Suryakumar Yadav (47 not out off 37 balls), Abhishek Sharma (31 off 13) and Tilak Varma (31 off 31) making significant contributions
Narendra Modi
Quote left Quote right

Congress ignored the heritage and icons of Assam. BJP brought development and recognition

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT