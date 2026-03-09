MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 09 March 2026

Sharjeel Imam secures 10-day bail in Delhi riots case for family wedding

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing the interim bail application filed by Imam, seeking relief for six weeks to attend the marriage scheduled this month

PTI Published 09.03.26, 04:35 PM
Sharjeel Imam

Sharjeel Imam File picture

A court here on Monday granted 10-day interim bail to activist Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case, for attending his brother's wedding.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing the interim bail application filed by Imam, seeking relief for six weeks to attend the marriage scheduled this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an order, the court granted interim bail from March 20 to 30.

Imam is an accused in the case pertaining to the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

The violence erupted during the widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex plunges 1,352 points to settle at 77,566; Nifty tumbles 422 points to 24,028

UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, InterGlobe Aviation, and Adani Ports were among the major laggards
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, left, speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 9, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

India advocates de-escalation, restraint, and ensuring the safety of civilians

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT