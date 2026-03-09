Trump says ending Iran war will be 'mutual' decision with Netanyahu

Key Events

UAE says its air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran

Smoke rises from Bahrain's Bapco oil refinery after Iranian drone attack Thick smoke was seen rising from the direction of the Bapco oil refinery in Bahrain on Monday, a witness said. Smoke surrounded the refinery after the government earlier said injuries and damage were sustained in the Sitra area as a result of an Iranian drone attack, the witness added. Bapco is Bahrain's main oil refinery and a key facility in the country's energy sector. Bahrain says fire broke out after Iranian attack targeted facility in Maameer, causing material damage but no casualties, says state news agency.

Tump says ending Iran war will be 'mutual' decision with Netanyahu U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that when to end the war with Iran will be a "mutual" decision made with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking by phone with The Times of Israel, Trump said Netanyahu will have input on resolving the conflict. "I think it’s mutual ... a little bit. We’ve been talking. I’ll make a decision at the right time, but everything’s going to be taken into account," said Trump.

US State Department orders non-essential diplomats out of Saudi Arabia The U.S. State Department said on Sunday it ordered non-essential U.S. diplomats and U.S. government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks. The United States began to pull out non-essential staff from Gulf Arab countries last Monday, three days into the war. The U.S. ​embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday approved voluntary departures, four days into the war and on the same day that it was struck by Iranian drones that led to a fire that ​damaged the mission's facilities.

Australia tells families of diplomats to leave UAE as conflict escalates Australia has asked the family members and dependants of diplomatic officials in the United Arab Emirates to leave the country, following an escalation in the conflict in the Middle East as several Gulf cities came under Iranian bombardment. U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he was not seeking negotiations to end the U.S.-Israeli military strikes against Iran, which have driven up global energy prices, disrupted business and snarled air travel. * Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the security situation in the region had deteriorated. * "Our travel advice has been updated to reflect that direction. We continue to advise Australians not to travel to the UAE," Wong said in a post on X on Sunday night. * More than 1,700 Australians have arrived in Australia so far on commercial flights from the UAE, Wong said. * About 115,000 Australians were in the Middle East when the conflict began 10 days ago. * Australia, a close U.S. ally, has said it would not deploy troops to the Middle East if the conflict escalates, but suggested on Sunday it was considering requests to help protect countries from Iranian drones and missiles.

Oman's Muscat airport limits private jet flights, email says Oman's Muscat International Airport has asked private jet operators to avoid using the site for "additional flights," giving priority to government and commercial flights as fresh airspace closures hit the region’s attempts to increase travel, according to an email seen by Reuters. "Due to the current crisis management measures at Muscat International Airport, flight movements are restricted to approved seasonal scheduled services only," the airport authorities told charter plane operators on Friday. The airport said this measure was necessary to manage congestion and ensure that airport capacity remains within acceptable limits. The email, first reported by the Financial Times, asked that all airlines and operators cancel any slots falling outside the approved seasonal schedule and to refrain from submitting non-approved flight requests until further notice. "The only additional flights that may be considered during this period are embassy-sponsored repatriation flights, subject to prior approval through the applicable diplomatic channels and on the condition that no commercial sale of seats is undertaken in connection with such operations," the email added. The outbreak of the U.S.-Israel war against Iran has led to flight cancellations across the Middle East, leaving airlines and governments scrambling to support thousands of stranded passengers. With most airspace in the region still closed over missile and drone concerns, some people have turned to private jets while charter flights and limited commercial services struggle to evacuate tens of thousands of travelers. Travelers have shelled out high prices to get out of the Middle East, rushing to airports or heading over land to quieter hubs, with fighter jets occasionally escorting passenger jets.

Qatar PM urges de‑escalation amid Iran conflict: Report Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in a Sky News interview aired on Sunday urged all sides involved in the Iran conflict to de-escalate. "We will continue talking to the Iranians, we will continue trying to seek de-escalation," the prime minister said in the interview. He said that the latest events had delivered “a huge shake-up” to the trust underpinning their relationship with Iran. "For the U.S., we would like to see a de-escalation, we would like to see ... a diplomatic solution that addresses our concerns as well as their concerns," he added. "We need to ensure, first, that Iran should stop all attacks against Gulf countries and other countries that they are attacking and are not party of this war," he said. The U.S. and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran last week, prompting Tehran to fire missiles toward Israel and several Gulf locations hosting U.S. military facilities.

Iranian President Pezeshkian pledges investigation of drone incident to Azerbaijan leader Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, on Sunday that Tehran was not responsible for drone incursions into Azerbaijan, but pledged to investigate the incident, Aliyev's office said. "Noting that the incident involving (an) airstrike on Nakhchivan had no connection with Iran, President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasised that the incident would be investigated," the statement said. Azerbaijani authorities said four Iranian drones had crossed its border and injured four people in the Nakhchivan exclave last Thursday.

Britain's foreign office temporarily withdraws staff from Lebanon Britain's Foreign Office said on Sunday it has taken the precautionary measure of temporarily withdrawing some staff and dependents from Lebanon. The British Embassy in Lebanon is operating as normal, the agency said in a post on X.

Another US military service member dies in Iran operations, bringing total to 7 Another U.S. military service member has died from wounds sustained during Iran's initial counter-attack a week ago, bringing the number of U.S. troops killed in action so far in the war with Iran to seven, the U.S. military said on Sunday. "Last night, a U.S. service member passed away from injuries received during the Iranian regime’s initial attacks across the Middle East. The service member was seriously wounded at the scene of an attack on U.S. troops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on March 1," U.S. Central Command said in a statement. It said the service member's identity will be withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification. CENTCOM Update



Iran names Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his slain father as supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of Iran's slain supreme leader, has been named as the Islamic Republic's next ruler, authorities announced on Monday, as Tehran widened its attacks across the Mideast to strike oil and water facilities crucial to its desert sheikdoms. With Iran's theocracy under assault by the US and Israel for more than a week, the country's Assembly of Experts chose as the next supreme leader a secretive, 56-year-old cleric who maintains close ties to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The Guard has been firing missiles and drones at Israel and Gulf Arab states since the younger Khamenei's father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed on February 28 during the war's opening salvo. The war has shaken global energy markets, pushing oil prices above USD 100 a barrel and leading to tighter supplies of natural gas after Qatar turned off its production. The younger Khamenei, who had not been seen or heard from publicly since the war started, had long been considered a contender for the post. That was even before the Israeli strike killed his father, and despite never being elected or appointed to a government position. There appeared to be some dissension over his selection. Political figures within Iran criticised the idea of handing over the supreme leader's title based on heredity and thereby creating a clerical version of the rule of the shah, who was toppled during the 1979 Islamic Revolution. But top clerics in the Assembly of Experts likely wanted Khamenei to prosecute the war. Khamenei, who is believed to hold views that are even more hard-line than his late father, now will be in charge of Iran's armed forces and any decision regarding Tehran's nuclear programme. While the country's key nuclear sites are in tatters after the United States bombed them during the 12-day Israel-Iran war in June, there is still highly-enriched uranium in Iran that is a technical step away from weapons-grade levels. Khamenei could choose to do what his father never did -- pursue the bomb. Israel has already described him as a potential target, while US President Donald Trump criticised the idea of Khamenei taking power. "Khamenei's son is unacceptable to me," Trump has said. "We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran." The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump told ABC News on Sunday he wants a say in who comes to power once the war is over; a new leader "is not going to last long" without his approval. Iran's Revolutionary Guard issued a statement expressing support, as did the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Top Iranian security official Ali Larijani, speaking to Iranian state television, praised the Assembly of Experts for "courageously" convening even as airstrikes continued in Tehran. He said the younger Khamenei had been trained by his father and "can handle this situation".

Regional anger grows and oil rises above USD 100 a barrel Oil depots in Tehran smoldered following overnight Israeli strikes. In a sign of rising regional anger, the Arab League chief lashed out at Iran for its "reckless policy" of attacking neighbours, including ones that host US forces. Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry said on Monday it intercepted a drone attacking the country's massive Shaybah oil field. A day earlier, the country said a military projectile fell onto a residential area and killed two people of Indian and Bangladeshi nationality. The US military said a service member died of injuries from an Iranian attack on troops in Saudi Arabia on March 1. Seven US soldiers have now been killed. Two US officials said the State Department will order nonessential personnel and families of all staff to leave Saudi Arabia as Iran escalates its attacks. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement. Eight other US diplomatic missions have ordered all but key staff to leave: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and the consulate in Karachi, Pakistan. The war has killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, at least 397 in Lebanon and at least 11 in Israel, according to officials. Israel reported its first soldier deaths on Sunday, saying two were killed in southern Lebanon, where its military is fighting Hezbollah.