Ishan Kishan pays tribute to late cousin after India’s T20 triumph, Dhoni praises Gambhir’s smile

Ishan Kishan played a key role in India’s 96-run win over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday, scoring 241 runs in the tournament, including a crucial half-century in the summit clash.

Kishan revealed that Suryakumar Yadav had called him to confirm his place in the squad, asking, "World Cup jitayega?" Kishan responded with, "Bharosa karoge? (Will you have faith in me?)" Suryakumar affirmed, and Kishan went on to deliver in the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Surya bhai called me when the team was about to meet. I even took a screenshot because I had a feeling he had called about the World Cup team. He asked me directly, 'World Cup jitayega?'" Kishan said.

"I asked him, 'Bharosa karoge?' He said 'yes' and that was it," he added.

The Bihar batter also spoke about dealing with a personal loss before the final. He had learned of his cousin sister’s death in a car accident just days before the match.

"To be very honest, before the game I was not planning to say this, but I'll say it. My cousin sister passed away in a car accident and I got to know about it a few days back. She always wanted me to score big runs," Kishan said. "I was not feeling so good yesterday but today was a big day, so rather than keeping my emotions above the game, I thought the best thing I could do was score runs for her."

After reaching his fifty, Kishan said he felt relief and gratitude.

"When I looked up after scoring my fifty, it was for her. It was like saying this is for my sister. I'm very proud that we won today. I feel for her family but my close friends are there to take care. There was a lot going on inside me today and I just wanted to perform," he said.

He added that despite the emotional weight, he kept the team’s needs in mind. "Since last night I was not feeling alright and I kept thinking about what had happened. But at the end of the day you have to keep the team ahead because cricket is not an individual sport. I was just looking to score as many runs as possible even though there were questions in my mind about why bad things happen to good people."

Kishan said the dressing room environment during the tournament helped him stay focused. "The World Cup is always a very big stage and there is pressure and nervousness. But the work here is simple, you just have to pick the right shots and keep things uncomplicated. When you keep it simple, it becomes easier for a player."

He also credited the coach and captain for giving players freedom. "When you see everyone in the team, you understand the environment whether there is fear or confidence. This time the belief throughout the World Cup was very strong. The coach and captain gave everyone freedom and never doubted players, and when you get that backing you want to change the game yourself."

Kishan said he has learned to focus on performance rather than overthinking about selection. "To be very honest, in the last two years I have stopped thinking. I don't think about where I will bat or whether I will be in the team tomorrow because that is not in my hands. The biggest thing I have learnt is to just keep doing your work, keep working hard and not worry about the result."

He added that senior players like Virat Kohli influenced how he manages his energy. "I admire Virat a lot because of the way he has used his energy for so many years. That was important for me to understand, what I could change in myself."

"Skills don't change much...So I just keep doing my work now. I've stopped thinking too much," Kishan said.

Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni returned to social media to congratulate the team and praised head coach Gautam Gambhir.

"History gets created at Ahmedabad, big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide. Such a pleasure to see all of u play," Dhoni wrote.

"Coach Sahab smile looks great on u, intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done. Enjoy guys...BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai. CHAMPION BOWLER (It's better if I don't write anything on Bumrah)," he added.

Gambhir responded, "And what a reason to smile, great seeing you."

India posted 255/5 batting first, with top-order contributions from Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Abhishek Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah then took four wickets for 15 runs to secure the win.

Dhoni had led India to the first T20 World Cup title in 2007, while a Rohit Sharma-led team won in 2024. Sharma also attended Sunday’s final.