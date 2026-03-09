Rahul Gandhi: No discussions of West Asia in parliament, govt fears it will expose PM

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the government was not allowing discussion on the West Asia situation in Parliament, fearing it would expose how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been "blackmailed" and is "compromised".

Gandhi also alleged that the prime minister has "fled from Parliament" and will not be able to enter the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha said all opposition parties want a discussion on West Asia as it involves the issues of rising fuel prices and economic devastation.

"These are people's issues we consider important, and therefore we want to discuss that," Gandhi told reporters outside the Parliament House complex after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.

"There is a fight for a paradigm shift that is going on which will harm our economy big time. You have seen what has happened in stock markets. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has signed the US deal. The country is going to suffer a severe blow," he said.

"So, what is the problem in discussing these issues?" he asked.

Gandhi said the no-confidence motion moved against Speaker Om Birla can be taken up after a discussion on the West Asia situation.

"We are demanding that, and then we will discuss other issues. What do you think, the West Asia issue is not important? Fuel price, economic devastation, are they not important? These are people's issues we consider important, and therefore we want to discuss that," Gandhi said.

"They (the government) don't want to discuss that, as other things will come up, questions will be raised about Narendra Modi having been blackmailed, is compromised, that's why he has fled from Parliament. Now he won't be able to enter the House," the former Congress president claimed.

According to PTI, the government is unlikely to accede to the demand of the opposition for a discussion in Parliament on the present crisis in West Asia as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already briefed both the Houses.

There will be no discussion on the situation in West Asia in Parliament as the external affairs minister has already briefed both the Houses, the sources told PTI.