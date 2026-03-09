'First Announce, Subsequently Think': Jairam Ramesh jibe at Centre over new VB G RAM G Act

The Congress on Monday took a swipe at the government over the implementation of the new VB G RAM G Act, saying details were still being worked out and this was a perfect example of the Modi government's 'FAST' approach to governance -- 'First Announce, Subsequently Think'.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report which claimed that the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 -- passed by Parliament within two days of its introduction on December 16 last year -- has several steps to clear before it can be implemented.

The new rural employment legislation replaces the Congress-led UPA government's flagship scheme, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA).

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "In December, 2025, in just two days, the Modi government bulldozed the repeal of MGNREGA through the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. No consultations with states took place. No legislative scrutiny by the Standing Committee concerned took place."

"It was said that extreme urgency for the repeal and its substitution by the Viksit Bharat Grameen Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission Guarantee Act was because the new law was to be implemented from April 1, 2026," he said.

It turns out that the consultations that should have happened earlier are taking place now, Ramesh said, adding that details are still being worked out.

"A perfect example of the Modi Government's FAST approach to governance -- First Announce, Subsequently Think!" Ramesh said.

The Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, was fast-tracked through Parliament during the Winter session, passing within just three days of its introduction amid intense pushback from Opposition benches.

Leaders primarily decried the redistribution of the fiscal burden, as the new 60:40 cost-sharing model significantly increases the financial liability for states.