Iran sought India’s permission for three ships to dock after US sinks warship: Jaishankar

India allowed three Iranian ships to dock at its ports after Tehran sought permission amid tensions in the Indian Ocean following the sinking of an Iranian warship by the United States last week.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar told Parliament on Monday that Iran had requested permission on February 28 and India granted approval the next day.

In his statement, Jaishankar said one of the vessels, IRIS LAVAN, docked at Kochi on March 4 and its crew is currently staying at Indian naval facilities.

"The Iranian side has requested permission on February 28 for three ships in the region to dock at our ports. This was accorded on March 1. IRIS LAVAN actually docked on March 4 in Kochi. The crew is currently in Indian naval facilities," he said.

It is the first time a senior minister has publicly confirmed that Iran had asked India to allow three of its ships to dock at Indian ports.

"We believe that this was the right thing to do and the Iranian foreign minister has expressed his country's thanks for this humane gesture," Jaishankar said.

The development comes days after the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena was sunk by a US submarine off the coast of Sri Lanka on March 4, raising concerns about the West Asia conflict spreading into the Indian Ocean.

The warship was returning to Iran after taking part in the Milan multilateral naval exercise and the International Fleet Review hosted by India. At least 87 Iranian sailors were killed in the attack.

Another Iranian warship was later allowed to dock in Sri Lanka at the eastern port of Trincomalee. The vessel, IRINS Bushehr, had sought permission to enter Sri Lankan waters citing engine failure.

Jaishankar also spoke about concerns around energy supplies as tensions in West Asia disrupt global markets.

"In view of the implications of this conflict for our energy security, I also seek to address that particular concern. The government remains committed to ensuring that fully, taking into account the availability, costs and risks of the energy markets," the external affairs minister said.

"For us, the interests of the Indian consumers have and will always be the overriding priority. Where required, Indian diplomacy has supported the endeavours of our energy enterprises in this volatile situation," he said.