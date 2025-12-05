Russia's Rosatom sends first nuclear fuel shipment for Tamil Nadu's Kudankulam

Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation, Rosatom, has delivered the first consignment of nuclear fuel for the initial loading of the third reactor at the Kudankulam nuclear power plant in Tamil Nadu.

The timing of the delivery aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrival in New Delhi for a two-day visit, signalling continued momentum in India–Russia civil nuclear cooperation.

The fuel assemblies, manufactured by the Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant, were transported on a cargo flight operated by Rosatom’s Nuclear Fuel Division.

“A cargo flight operated by the Nuclear Fuel Division of Rosatom delivered fuel assemblies manufactured by the Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant,” the corporation said in a statement on Thursday.

This marks the first of seven planned flights that will bring the entire reactor core along with reserve fuel.

The shipments are covered under a 2024 contract that guarantees fuel supply for the third and fourth VVER-1000 reactors through their entire service life, beginning with the initial loading phase.

Once complete, the Kudankulam project will house six VVER-1000 reactors with a combined capacity of 6,000 MW.

The first two units were connected to the national grid in 2013 and 2016. The remaining four are currently under construction, forming India’s largest nuclear power complex.

Rosatom also noted the progress made during the operation of the first two reactors.

“During the operation of these two reactors in the first phase of the Kudankulam plant, Russian and Indian engineers have done considerable work to increase their efficiency through the introduction of advanced nuclear fuel and extended fuel cycles,” the corporation said.