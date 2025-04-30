Remember what you did after 26/11, Congress reminds BJP, Modi; calls for unity post Pahalgam

Remember what you did during the 26/11 attack on Mumbai – this was the Congress’s message to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a day after the opposition party had to delete a social media post that had the headless image of a person with “Gayab” (missing) written on top.

The BJP had on Tuesday highlighted the Congress post to accuse the opposition party of becoming “Lashkar-e-Pakistan-Congress” and launching a “veiled incitement against” Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress on Wednesday recalled what it called Modi's "grandstanding" at his 2008 media address just two days after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks began, and the BJP's "awful" advertisement targeting the then-UPA government.

The Congress asserted: "Let us now be cohesive at this most sensitive time.”

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said this is a time to demonstrate a collective resolve to teach Pakistan a lesson it will never forget.

"On the night of April 22 itself, the Indian National Congress had asked for an all-party meeting. The meeting was held two days later but was not attended by the prime minister. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolution of April 24 is absolutely clear," he posted on X.

The senior leader noted the Congress and other opposition parties have also called for a special session of Parliament to discuss the attack and showcase a collective resolve.

"But what did the BJP do on November 28, 2008 -- just two days after the deadly terror attacks began in Mumbai? In a brazenly unprecedented move, the then Gujarat CM went to Mumbai and, in an act of grandstanding, addressed the media," Ramesh pointed out.

The BJP also issued an "awful" advertisement that very day in the newspapers, he said. "This is history. Let us now be cohesive at this most sensitive time. The country is waiting."

He also shared the 2008 advertisement of the BJP which read -- "Brutal terror strikes at will. Weak government -- unwilling and incapable".

In the wake of some individual remarks, the Congress has also asked its leaders to toe the party line on the Pahalgam terror attack or face disciplinary action.

In a letter to all state unit chiefs, Congress legislature party leaders, party general secretaries and in-charges, MPs, MLAs/MLCs and heads of various departments and frontal organisations, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal asked them to exercise utmost discipline and consistency in public communication and not speak out of place on the Pahalgam incident.

The CWC has termed the Pahalgam attack, masterminded by Pakistan, as a direct assault on the values of this republic. It also called for a comprehensive examination of intelligence failures and security lapses.

Both Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had expressed support to the government on whatever action it takes on the matter.

Kharge and Gandhi have also written to Prime Minister Modi, asking him to convene a special session of Parliament.

Several opposition MPs have made a similar demand to the government in the wake of the dastardly attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed last week, evoking anger and public outrage.