regular-article-logo Friday, 03 January 2025

Rare black leopard spotted with cub in Odisha's Nayagarh district, forest official says

The All Odisha Leopard Estimation-2024 has revealed that the state has presence of such leopards in three forest divisions

PTI Published 03.01.25, 02:50 PM
The rare melanistic leopard with cub

The rare melanistic leopard with cub X/@Prem_CWLWOdisha

A rare melanistic leopard with a cub has been spotted in a forest in Odisha’s Nayagarh district, bringing cheer to wildlife lovers, an official said on Friday.

The leopard's images were captured with the help of a camera trap installed in the forest.

“A rare melanistic leopard with cub has been sighted in central Odisha, reflecting the region's incredible biodiversity. These elusive ‘black panthers’ are vital to the ecosystem - protecting their habitat, ensures a thriving wildlife heritage,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha said in a post on X.

Videograb.

He also attached a video and picture of the leopard in the post.

The All Odisha Leopard Estimation-2024 has revealed that the state has presence of such leopards in three forest divisions, sources said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

