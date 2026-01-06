Rajnath Singh commissions ICG Samudra Pratap, India’s first indigenous pollution ship

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday commissioned the Indian Coast Guard’s (ICG) first indigenously designed and built pollution-control vessel, Samudra Pratap, in Goa.

The 114.5m vessel, built by the Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), will serve as a critical platform for enforcing marine pollution-control regulations, maritime law enforcement, search and rescue operations, and safeguarding India’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

The 4,200-tonne vessel boasts of a speed of more than 22 knots and an endurance of 6,000 nautical miles.

“With over 60 per cent indigenous content, the ICG’s Samudra Pratap is India’s first indigenously designed pollution-control vessel and the largest ship in the ICG fleet,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

The vessel will enhance the ICG’s operational capability in pollution control, fire-fighting, maritime safety and environmental protection. It will also strengthen its ability to conduct extended surveillance and response missions across India’s vast maritime zones, the ministry said.

Rajnath said the vessel had been specially designed for pollution control, but its role was not limited to this.

“As multiple capabilities have been integrated into a single platform, the ship will prove to be effective in coastal patrol, and strengthen maritime safety. It is a product of the modern approach adopted by the GSL to enhance flexibility and readiness to deal with present-day maritime challenges,” the defence minister said.

The ship, Rajnath said, is equipped with advanced pollution detection systems, dedicated pollution response boats and modern firefighting capabilities. It also features a helicopter hangar and aviation support facilities, which can significantly increase its reach and effectiveness.

“Due to these capabilities, the vessel will be able to operate stably even in rough sea conditions, providing a huge advantage in real-life operations,” he said.

For the first time, the ICG’s ship will have two women officers.