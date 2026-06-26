Three workers die inside septic tank at Delhi factory after toxic gas exposure

Three workers died after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas inside a septic tank at a factory in outer Delhi's Mundka on Friday, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call was received at 12.03 pm reporting that some persons were trapped inside a septic tank at a factory in Mundka Industrial Area.

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Three men -- Arun (38), Sandeep (32), and Chand (42), all residents of Sultanpuri -- had entered the septic tank and allegedly fell unconscious after inhaling toxic fumes.

Two emergency vehicles were rushed to the spot initially. However, owing to heavy vehicular traffic on the way, the response team reported "traffic jam" at 12.23 pm. Subsequently, another vehicle was dispatched from the opposite direction through Tikri to expedite the rescue.

Officials said during the operation, fire department personnel brought out the trio from the tank, but they were found dead.

Around 1.30 pm, the fire department sought the presence of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) at the scene, following which the SDM of Mundka was informed through the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Further legal proceedings are underway.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.