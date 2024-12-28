Punjab cops arrest two persons for recent grenade attack on police station in Amritsar

Punjab Police has arrested two persons for allegedly carrying out a grenade attack on the Islamabad police station in Amritsar recently, officials said on Saturday.

The attack was carried out in the early hours of December 17, though no one was injured in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Saturday said the special operation cell in Amritsar busted a narco-terror module being operated by controllers from abroad.

Also Read SC gives Punjab government time till December 31 to shift fasting farmer leader Dallewal to hospital

"Gurjeet Singh from Dande in Amritsar and Baljit Singh from Chhapa in Tarn Taran have been arrested. The arrested persons carried out a grenade attack on Islamabad Police Station on December 17, 2024," the DGP said in a post on X.

So far, 1.4 kg of heroin, one hand grenade and two pistols have been recovered, he said.

"Further investigations are on to uncover the entire network," the DGP added.

After an explosion-like noise was heard at the Islamabad police station on December 17, Punjab Police had dubbed it as an "attack" with the DGP ordering strict action against the perpetrators.

The explosion-like noise was heard in the early hours of the day, causing panic in the area. Some locals put the time at around 3.15 am.

The DGP visited Amritsar the same day where he held a meeting with police officers to review the law and order situation and directed the officers concerned to ensure professional policing and take strict action against the perpetrators.

A few grenade attacks on police stations have been reported from the state in recent times, though no one was injured in those incidents.

Two days after the Amritsar incident, a similar attack was reported from Gurdaspur district.

On December 30, three suspected Khalistani terrorists allegedly involved in the grenade attack at the police establishment in Gurdaspur were killed in an encounter in Pilibhit in a joint operation by Punjab Police and Uttar Pradesh Police.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.