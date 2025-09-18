PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Rs 45,000-crore nuclear power plant in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sept 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a nuclear power plant Rajasthan's Banswara and inaugurate several other projects worth over Rs 1.21 lakh crore on September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Mahi-Banswara Nuclear Power Plant project, which is expected to be a historic step in strengthening the state's energy sector, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said.

In addition to this, Modi will also dedicate several clean energy projects to the nation.

Sharma chaired a high-level review meeting here Thursday to assess the preparations for the prime minister's visit.

He instructed officials to ensure timely coordination and completion of necessary arrangements for the event.

"Departments must work according to their responsibilities to ensure success of the event," the chief minister said.

Modi is also scheduled to flag off Vande Bharat Express trains connecting Bikaner-Delhi and Jodhpur-Delhi, and Udaipur-Chandigarh Express.

Sharma further directed energy department officials to ensure proper arrangements for Modi's interaction with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri KUSUM Scheme.

He instructed that the event be live-streamed to connect all district headquarters, municipal bodies and gram panchayats.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, DGP Rajeev Sharma and senior officials from various departments attended the meeting.

On the other hand, BJP state president Madan Rathore visited Banswara to review the preparations of Modi's meeting.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Banswara on September 25 to lay the foundation stone for a major atomic energy project. The proposed project is expected to involve an investment of Rs 45,000 crore and will mark a significant milestone for Rajasthan in the field of energy development," he told reporters in Banswara.

"This is a major achievement for the state. Preparations are underway and party leaders and workers are involved in the preparations," Rathore said.

He said Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Sharma and other leaders will be attending the programme.

Rathore said the atomic energy project will contribute to India's growing self-reliance in the energy sector.

Targeting Congress, Rathore said that the forces trying to divide society for political gains should be discouraged.

"Any attempt to create divisions in society must be rejected and condemned," he said. PTI SDA ZMN

