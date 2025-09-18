MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
PM Modi speaks to Nepal PM Sushila Karki, reaffirms India's steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace

In a social media post, Modi said that during his conversation with Karki, he conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives during violent protests in the neighbouring country

PTI Published 18.09.25, 02:25 PM
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Sushila Karki and reaffirmed India's steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability.

In a post on X, Modi said that during his conversation with Karki, he conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives during violent protests in the neighbouring country.

"Had a warm conversation with Mrs. Sushila Karki, Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. Conveyed heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives and reaffirmed India's steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability," Modi said.

"Also, I extended warm greetings to her and the people of Nepal on their National Day tomorrow," he said.

Last week, Nepal witnessed violent protests that led to the ouster of prime minister K P Sharma Oli. During the agitation led by the Gen Z group, protesters set fire to houses of political leaders, important government buildings, including the Parliament, business establishments and shopping complexes.

Karki took over as the prime minister of the interim government on September 12.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

