Lt Col in Defence Production held by CBI in bribery case; Rs 2.23 crore cash recovered

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday arrested Lt Col Deepak Kumar Sharma, posted in the Department of Defence Production under the Defence Ministry, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a Bengaluru-based company, officials said.

During searches conducted at Sharma’s premises, the agency seized Rs 2.23 crore in cash, they said.

The CBI had registered a case against Sharma, deputy planning officer, international cooperation and exports, Department of Defence Production, and his wife, Col Kajal Bali, Commanding Officer, 16 Infantry Division Ordnance Unit, Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

It was alleged that Sharma “habitually indulges in corrupt and illegal activities” in criminal conspiracy with representatives of various private companies dealing in defence products manufacturing and export, the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the agency, Sharma obtained bribes from companies in exchange for providing undue favours to them.

The CBI said it received inputs about a possible bribe payment from a Bengaluru-based company, whose affairs were being looked after by Rajiv Yadav and Ravjit Singh.

“They (Singh and Yadav) have been in regular contact with Lt. Col. Deepak Kumar Sharma and are, in connivance with him, pursuing various undue favours by illegal means for their company from various government departments and ministries. One Vinod Kumar delivered a bribe of Rs. 3 lakh, on the behest of the said company, to Lt. Col. Deepak Kumar Sharma on 18.12.2025,” the spokesperson said.

Vinod Kumar was also arrested in the case, the agency said.

During the searches, the CBI seized Rs 2.23 crore in cash and the Rs 3 lakh bribe money from Sharma’s Delhi residence, while Rs 10 lakh was recovered from his wife’s residence in Sri Ganganagar, according to the statement.

Both the arrested accused, Sharma and Vinod Kumar, were produced before a special court, which sent them to CBI custody till 23 December.