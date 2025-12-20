Over 35 students injured after bus hits divider, overturns in Jammu

Over 35 students were injured when a bus they were travelling in turned turtle while returning from a picnic in Jammu on late Saturday evening, officials said.

The incident took place at Ring Road near Ratnal in the Bishnah area. The condition of all the injured students was stated to be stable, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus was carrying 40 students and 10 members of the teaching staff from a school in the Pragwal border area.

Also Read Arunachal truck crash case: Owner arrested from Bihar over deaths of 20 workers

They were returning after a day-long picnic in Samba when the driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting a divider, causing it to overturn, they said.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot immediately after the accident and shifted the injured students to hospital, the officials said.