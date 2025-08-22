MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 22 August 2025

PM Modi silent on ‘vote chori’ during Bihar visit, alleges Rahul Gandhi

All measures being taken by the NDA government are anti-poor, and it has closed all options of employment for the youth, Gandhi alleged

PTI Published 22.08.25, 08:17 PM
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not uttering a word on his government's alleged attempt to steal votes by using the Election Commission during his visit to Bihar’s Gayaji earlier in the day.

Addressing a public gathering on the sixth day of the Congress’ 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' at Bhagalpur, Gandhi also attacked Modi for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The SIR is an attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and the EC to steal your votes. They are trying their best to snatch your voting rights. The ‘vote chor’ came to Gayaji, but he did not say even a word on his government's attempt to steal votes with the help of the EC,” Gandhi said.

Also Read

The former Congress president also wondered why Modi maintains a stoic silence over the issue.

“Vote Chori is an attack on the Constitution of India. The INDIA bloc will not allow the BJP to steal voting rights of the people of Bihar,” he said.

All measures being taken by the NDA government are anti-poor, and it has closed all options of employment for the youth, Gandhi alleged.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Narendra Modi Vote Chori
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

What Supreme Court order says about feeding and adoption rules for stray dogs

The court accepted that holding all strays indefinitely in municipal pounds was ‘too harsh’ and logistically impossible. It also laid down guidelines for feeding street canines and adopting them
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, in Kolkata.
Quote left Quote right

Is this the Bengal you wanted? Is the present day politics in Bengal the right way to do things?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT